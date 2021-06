Class B. Softball Roundup: Thompson & Central Cass Move On

The Tommies and Squirrels will meet in the Class B. Title game on Saturday in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, ND (KVRR) – Central Cass took down Kenmare, 2-0 in the Class B. semifinals, moving one step closer to winning their 3rd straight state championship. They’ll have to go through Thompson, who beat Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark, 5-1, on Friday in Jamestown.

Both teams will meet on Saturday at 4:00pm.