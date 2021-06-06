Oak Grove Golf Wins First State Title Since 2007

The Grovers finished runner-up to Kindred in 2019 before COVID-19 canceled last year's season

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – From 2003 to 2007, Oak Grove Boys golf won four state titles. After that, a few other teams were front and center for a while. Now, Grovers are back on top of the winner’s podium.

The maroon and white finished the Class B. tournament with a two day total of 596 strokes, eight better than Kindred, who had won three of the last four titles. Three Grovers finished inside the top ten individually, including senior senior Grayson Wetch, who shot five under to finish runner up. Cody Card and Scott Boehning finished behind him at 6-over and 8-over respectively. Head coach Dan Martinson believes there were two things in particular that motivated them even more.

“These guys have been really focused,” Martinson said. “Two years ago, we ended up runner-up and for the most part, this group, at least four of the five, were there as sophomores and freshman. And they were extremely disappointed last year that they didn’t get to play. That was one of their goals, one of their last goals before the season was, ‘we want to win a state championship.’ Didn’t have the opportunity the year before when they thought they could really compete so that drove them.”

Five of the six boys are heading to nationals at Pinehurst in North Carolina towards the end of the month.