MMA Coming To West Fargo In August

The fights will take place at the West Fargo

WEST, FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Minnesota-based M.M.A. promotion company, North Star Combat, is coming to the West Fargo Veterans Arena for nine to twelve fights on August 14th. It’ll be the first event the group has put on in the FM area and it’ll feature Fargo native Zach Thumb, who turned pro back in the fall of 2007. Tat Romero, who fought in Fargo back in 2013 is also scheduled to fight but this time, he’ll be part of the main event. Female fighter Mariah Presha, who’s also from the area, is working to schedule a match. North Star Combat president and UFC hall of famer Stephan Bonnar is excited to bring the sport to the 701.

“We want to create an environment that is good production quality, that it’s just a good time for the local people of that area to go cheer on the people they know, that they grew up with, they’ve seen across town over the years,” Bonnar said. “They remember as a little kid and that’s special. I remember back to my first fights right outside of my hometown and it’s special to fight in front of your home town.”

Before the fights start, there will be a meet and greet with Bonnar and former wrestler Mark Henry from 4-6pm. Tickets are available at here.