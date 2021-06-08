Moorhead Lax With A Chance To Make More History

The Spuds play in the Section 8A Championship on Wednesday with a chance to capture the program's first ever title

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – In just their 2nd season, Moorhead Boys Lacrosse is giving the sport a grand welcome to western Minnesota. After a pedestrian 2019 inaugural season, school is out for summer but they’re not.

In just their second year of existence, the Spuds are looking for their first championship when they hit the road on tomorrow to face the 3-seed Buffalo High. It comes after last night’s Section 8A semifinal win over Saint Michael-Albertville. To head coach Andrew Law, their isn’t much surprise about what the team is capable of but he still marvels at it sometimes.

“I have thought about that a lot and there’s certainly a whole great big feeling about how far we’ve come in a short period of time this year,” Law said. “We got a good opportunity. We played STMA once before earlier in the season and we knew what to expect a little bit and the boys just put it all on the line.”

The championship game gets going at 7.