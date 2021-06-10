H.S. Softball: Badger-Greenbush-Middle River Wins, Hawley Falls in Section Title Games

Gators advance to state; Nuggets play win or go home game on Friday

Frazee, Minn — Hawley softball came into the section 8AA championship game with just one lose. Pequot Lakes handed them their second behind a five-run fourth inning to win 6-3. Both sides are back at it on Friday in a win or go home game.

In Twin Valley, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River came out swinging putting up five runs in the first against Red Lake Falls to win 13-4 and claim the section 8A title. Gators are heading to state.