RedHawks One-Hit Milwaukee to Take Series Finale

Beat Milkmen 9-0

FARGO, N.D. — (RedHawks PR) After scrambling to find a starter for Thursday afternoon’s series finale with the Milwaukee Milkmen due to LHP Kevin McGovern’s contract being transferred to the St. Louis Cardinals organization, it was like the lefty never left as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitchers twirled a one-hit shutout in a 9-0 win over the Milkmen in front of 2,447 fans in a Business Day Game at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fargo-Moorhead right-hander Michael Hope started his first game of the season and pitched three innings while only allowing two base runners, neither of whom reached base via hits. Ryan Flores took over in relief in the fourth inning and got the win after pitching four innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts, no walks, and two hit batters. Austin Ver Steeg and Blake Rogers, pitched the last two innings without allowing a hit and only one walk.

In the batter’s box, it looked like the same story was unfolding as had played out in the first three games of the series with Milwaukee as the RedHawks were held without a run through the first three innings. However, Leo Pina (4-for-5, RBI, 2 runs scored) hit his second home run of the series, and third of the season, to give F-M the one run lead in the fourth inning. The real damage came in the sixth inning, when the RedHawks scored six runs on six hits and a walk to put the RedHawks up big. Two more runs were scored in the seventh inning after a hit by pitch, two wild pitches, a dropped third strike, and an error by Milwaukee pitcher Seth Beard.

After combining for 13 hits and seven walks on Wednesday night, the Milkmen had trouble at the plate all game. Designated hitter Christ Conley (single) was the only Milkman with a hit and only two other players, Vertigan and Correa, reached base. American Association home run leader David Washington was 0-for4 with three strikeouts in the game.

The RedHawks move to 13-9 on the year and remain in third place in the AA North Division. Fargo-Moorehad will continue its homestand and open a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday, June 11 at 7:02 p.m. RHP Gage Hinsz (1-2, 7.71 ERA) is scheduled to start for the RedHawks against Cleburne RHP Michael Krauza (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Following tomorrow night’s game will be a fireworks show, and tickets are still available at fmredhawks.com/tickets.