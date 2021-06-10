West Fargo’s Moton Makes History for NDSU at NCAA Outdoor Track Championships

Finished in third place in shotput; second highest ever by Bison woman

Photo courtesy: ESPN

EUGENE, ORE — Day two of the NCAA outdoor championships in Eugene Oregon. It was the women’s time to shine after the North Dakota State men had two finish with all-american status. The Bison had a program record five qualify on the women’s side headlined by thrower Akealy Moton.

The West Fargo native came in after a third place finish in the shotput at the west prelims looking to be all-american for the first time in the outdoor season after having first-team honors during the indoor season.

Moton’s first throw of 17.81 meters put her in second heading to the finals.

Once there, Moton continued the dominance setting a school record throw of 59 feet, 5 inches earning a third place finish the second highest by a Bison woman.