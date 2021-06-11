Play Of The Week Nominees: June 11th

LaMoure-Litchville/Marion and Thompson go head-to-head for the latest play of the week

JAMESTOWN, ND (KVRR) – The latest set of DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees come from the two Class B. semifinal baseball games at Jack Brown Stadium last week. Lamoure-Litchville/Marion’s Colton Ness threw a runner out at third base, helping them to the 5-4 win over Renville County. But that wasn’t the only play involved the hot corner.

In Thompson’s game against Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich, Tommies third baseman Tyler Cunningham made a glove stop on a hard hit grounder. They would fall, 6-2.