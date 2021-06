RedHawks Score Crazy Amount of Runs in Win Over Cleburne

Beat Railroaders 15-1

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks put up 15 runs against the Cleburne Railroaders opening up the series with a win.

It makes tow victories in a row after dropping four straight.

Both are back at Newman Outdoor Field for game two on Saturday.