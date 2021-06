Alex Boxwell Walks It Off In The 10th For Redhawks

Fargo-Moorhead defeated the Cleburne Railroaders, 2-1, for their first extra inning win of the season

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Alex Boxwell lifted the FM Redhawks to their first extra innings win of the season on Saturday night against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tied at 1 in in the 10th with a runner on third, outfielder hit a dribbler up the first base line that scored the winning run.