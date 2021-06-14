Moorhead Boys Lacrosse Embracing Underdog Mentality Heading to State Tournament

Unseeded taking on top side Benilde-St. Margaret's

MOORHEAD, Minn — First winning season, check. First section title, check. Earn state tournament berth, check. Moorhead boys lacrosse able to cross all three off the list in year two by making program history. Now its time to make even more.

The Spuds received quite the send-off Monday afternoon leaving for Stillwater. An 11-3 record puts them unseeded matching up against the top team Benilde St Margaret’s. For a team experiencing the big stage for the first time all while having to square off with the best. Taking on the underdog role is something the Spuds players are embracing.

“It fuels us really. Going into these games, we have no stress. It helps us and none of these teams expect that from us,” Jackson Score said. “Were just calm and relaxed. We have nothing to lose. We’ll give it our all. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter we all have the same goal.”

“It feels like a dream honestly. The last week we playoffs went by so quickly,” senior captain Kenny Bohney said. “It’s hard to soak all of it in but were just doing the best we can to realize it and just take it one day at a time.”

The right mentality to have when your opponent has six division one players. That game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday.