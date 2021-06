Thompson’s Cunningham Wins Final Play of the Week for the Spring

Tommies third baseman received 86 percent of the votes

THOMPSON, N.D. — The final DJ Colter high school play of the week winner comes from the Class B Baseball State Tournament.

Thompson third baseman Tyler Cunningham takes away a hit from Langdon with the nice glove snag.

Congrats to the Tommies and Cunningham.