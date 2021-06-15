Concordia’s 7-on-7 Football Camp Makes Its Return Helping Local Area High School Teams

Coach Terry Horan has been putting on the event since 2001

MOORHEAD, Minn — 18 football teams with over 300 athletes across six fields at Concordia playing 7 on 7. An ideal situation for an event that has been such a mainstay for the F-M area.

It all started with an idea from head coach Terry Horan and its continued to grow ever since.

“When I first came in 2001, I said hey, let’s run a 7-on-7 tournament. It started with six teams and it’s just built up,” Horan said. “The last time in 2019 we had 22 teams. If a few other teams had not had late track or baseball seasons, they would’ve been here as well.”

For coach Horan, it’s a win-win situation. His current cobber players help out and he gets his own eyes on local talent for the future.

“It’s a big recruiting tool for us. We get to see a lot of the area’s best athletes and continue to stay in touch with them,” Horan said. “That’s what I love it for. We get our own players to come out here to officiate, run around, and help us out in many ways. It’s good to see them out, get at it and give back as well.

One of the area teams in attendance was Moorhead. Head coach Kevin Feeney has brought his Spuds team to the camp the last 12 years and it’s especially beneficial this year after losing their starting quarterback and two receivers.

“It’s the perfect time because it’s in early preparation for the summer. We as coaches get to evaluate some kids and see where they’ve grow and also evaluate our ways of teaching,” Feeney said. “Where we can get better. Ultimately, it just comes down to kids getting on the field and competing. A lot of these guys have been young pups the year before and they knew it’s their time to shine. Were seeing some kids who want to step up and compete and play on Friday nights.”

“Us being out here this early in the year is a really good advantage for us,” returning receiver Mekhi Elmore said. “We can get use to each other as a team. Everyone was use to Trey (Feeney) throwing those deep balls. Our new quarterback is good but we need to get use to him.”

Just a little taste of what’s to come as seasons get underway in three months.