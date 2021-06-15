Fargo sees significant rise in burglaries, police dept. undergoing reorganization

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The annual city crime report shows Fargo had a significant increase in burglaries but most other crime categories remained stable.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski presented the 2020 information and also included a mid-year update to city commissioners.

Burglaries increased from 796 in 2019 to 1,015 last year. 340 burglaries were reported through this April. Murders were up to seven in 2020 from five the previous year. Robberies were down from 79 to 63. Motor vehicle thefts jumped from 416 to 495.

Zibolski also announced plans to reorganize the police department which he says is still “in the works.” On the job for 8 months, Zibolski said one of the first things he did was an evaluation and overview of the department. He asked lots of questions and did one-on-one meetings with staff.

He said, “It’s taking roles and responsibilities and placing them in the correct position…not the correct person.” He said the department is gaining a number of efficiencies in making the move and creating what he describes as a more data intelligence-led perspective to the work the police department is going.

The Neighborhood Services Division, formerly known as the Patrol Division, is one of five new divisions. It has a dozen new beats throughout the north and south sides of the city.

As part of the changes, there’s also a new design for police vehicles with the motto, “A safe and united community” on one side and, “Built on trust, accountability, and inclusion” on the opposite side of the squad vehicle.