Person cited for disrupting anti-critical race theory conference in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are called when people disrupt an anti-Critical Race Theory in schools conference at the Moorhead Courtyard by Marriott.

Police say 35-year-old Vanessa Clark of Fargo was cited for disorderly conduct and released at the scene. A report is being sent to the City Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges for other protestors.

The Center of the American Experiment is holding presentations across the state to promote its claim that teaching Critical Race Theory in schools advances a leftist, anti-American agenda.

Those with the organization say a “woke” political movement has invaded Minnesota’s public schools.

Presenter Catrin Wigfall says there are ways to teach America’s history regarding race without including Critical Race Theory.

“The fact that America had slavery, that Thomas Jefferson owned slaves, Native American history, the fact that we have a history of redlining; these are all facts. The problem with Critical Race Theory is it puts a race-based lens on everything,” Wigfall said.

The tour will be making stops in Thief River Falls and Bemidji on Wednesday.

You can watch the full Moorhead conference below.