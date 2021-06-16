Danielle Hunter Back With the Vikings at Mini-Camp

Reworked his contract to report

EAGAN, Minn — The elephant in the room was addressed on the first day of mandatory mini-camp for the Minnesota Vikings as star defensive end Danielle Hunter reported for work avoiding over $90,000 in fines. Doing so after reportedly getting a $5.6 million signing bonus.

The two-time pro bowler spent most of his time as a non-participant in practice. Hunter is still in the recovery phase after missing last season recovering from surgery to remove a disk in his neck.

Once he returns to form, the Viking get a pass rusher who already has 54.5 sacks through five seasons.

For him, that’s the focus.

“The main thing was getting my health back to 100 percent. My training back and I’m excited about that because it’s been two years in the making,” Hunter said. “I’m pretty fresh with one year of football rest. I’m just ready to go. I’m going to take my time and focus in, lock in, on all the things I use to do and continue to build off that. I’m just thankful to comeback from whatever has happened and having a second opportunity. ”

Hunter returns to a D-line who just brought back Sheldon Richardson and has Michael Pierce playing after opting out.