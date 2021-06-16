Fargo baby born with rare congenital obstruction

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The family of a young baby boy born with a rare congenital defect is hoping their son can make a full recovery.

Baby Haez was born to Erica and Zach Johnson of Fargo June 1. Weighing five pounds four ounces, Haez was able to be brought home without NICU or special care.

The next day, Haez was readmitted to the hospital after not holding down breast milk or formula and losing a significant amount of weight.

Haez has a rare congenital obstruction known as Congenital Pyloric Atresia. He underwent surgery on June 9th, but still has a ways to go to recover.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family through this challenging time.

“We are on the ride, we’ll never, ever, ever let go but this is what has been chosen for us. We’re newlyweds, just had our two years and we love our son to death,” Erica said.

Click here to donate to Haez’s GoFundMe.