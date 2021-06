Park Christian Girls Golf Reaches High Marks at State

Team finished second; had two top five finishers individually

MOORHEAD, Minn — In Class A Park Christian girls golf took second in the team competition at state and had senior Emily Stueland finish in a tie for first carding a final round score of 81 at pebble creek.

Junior Madison Doedon took fourth place.

The Falcons came into state winning their fifth consecutive 6A section title.