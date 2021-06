Perham Golfer Belka Makes History

First girls golfer to be state champion in school history

PERHAM, Minn — How about making some program history?! Mallory Belka became the first Perham girls golfer to win class 2a state title.

She’s just the second ever golfer from the program to take home a title and the first since 2006.

Belka did it in dominant fashion winning by 9 strokes shooting a final round score of 75 for an overall 148 over two rounds at Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan.