“Brought What is the Bison Culture Today” Former Bison Harm Reacts to Tod Brown’s Depature

Former Bison Harm Reacts to Tod Brown's Depature

Coach of 14 years taking manager job at New Mexico

FARGO, N.D. — After 14 years at the helm of North Dakota State baseball Tod Brown is moving on. The head coach goes to the southwest and takes over at New Mexico.

Brown is taking quite the resume with him.. His 341 wins is second most in program history.

The Bison are coming off a historic season reaching 42 wins also the most in the program and one of two 40 plus win years Brown had as coach.

The last win he’ll ever have donning the green and yellow is getting them their first NCAA regional win.

Parker Harm, a pitcher for 6 of those 14 years, did not expect the change, but knows the impact his coach leaves.

“He just pushed us and made us work hard. Brought this culture that is bison baseball today. He emphasized defense and pitching for primary stuff the eventually hitting came long. Its a perfect example of what a team should be. He had a great philosophy and was a really great coach.”

Pitching coach Tyler Oakes takes over as manager in the interim.