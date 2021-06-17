Counties join ban on fireworks because of drought

BISMARCK, N.D. – Burleigh and Morton counties have joined the city of Mandan in banning the use of fireworks during the July Fourth holiday season due to the widespread drought in North Dakota.

Rural fire chiefs in both counties recommended the bans because of extremely dry conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than two-thirds of the state is in extreme and exceptional drought.

Public or commercial fireworks displays that have received permits from the appropriate agencies are still allowed.

Violating the private fireworks ban is a Class B misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.