Pressure Off for NDSU Track & Field Alum Otterdahl heading into Olympic Trials

Throws in the shotput event on Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — After a year long wait North Dakota State track and field alum, Payton Otterdahl, gets an opportunity to shine on the national stage. The 2019 NCAA indoor champion looks to represent Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics throwing shotput at the Olympic Trials on Friday.

The extra time to train has made Otterdahl more consistent and stronger. Despite not reaching any personal bests since throwing 21.37 meters senior year of college. The national champion has been throwing around that distance since.

It’s has him fifth nationally needing to make the top three to qualify.

While those in front of him are past Olympians and former record holders, Otterdahl goes in feeling no pressure.

“There’s no pressure on me going into this meet. The pressure is on the top three guys. They’re expected to go,” Otterdahl said. “They’re the same guys that made it in 2016. They’re expected to go this time. It’s really on them. For me, it’s just an opportunity to move up. I don’t have to hold anything back. The exact cues I’m working on vary week by week but as a whole this whole season has been just about getting stronger and improving the technic.”

You can watch Otterdahl throw the shot in qualifying at 2 P.M. on Olympic channel with the final on NBC at 8:30.