Former NDSU Thrower Otterdahl Going to Tokyo Olympics

Finished top three in the shotput at Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Hopefully Payton Otterdahl has a valid passport because he’s heading to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The North Dakota State alum makes Team USA for shot put with a third place finish at the Trials in Eugene with a personal best throw of 71 feet 11 inches.

2016 Rio Olympics Gold Medalist Ryan Crouser took the U.S. Title with a world record throw of 76 feet eight and a quarter inches.

Otterdahl told KVRR Sport’s Nick Couzin he wasn’t feeling the pressure going in and certainly felt relaxed on the big stage tonight.