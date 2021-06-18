Marvin & Cullen give free hockey clinic as part of Maris All-Star Week

Youth hit the ice for a day of clinics combining sports and skills building.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Two professional hockey players are giving back to the community.

“Do it for the joy and love of the game,” said Gigi Marvin.

“The biggest thing is i hope they leave with a fun experience,” said Matt Cullen.

In collaboration with Roger Maris All Star Week, The boys and girls hockey clinics were led by former NHL player and Moorhead native Matt Cullen and Warroad native and Olympic gold medalist Gigi Marvin.

“They are living for excellence and we continue to strive for that,” Sanford Health Head of Strategic Community Partnerships Joel Vettel said.

Each clinic was free for kids who wanted to improve their hockey skills and be a better player on and off the rink.

“We work on a little bit of skill development stuff, so kids can kinda have some things to take home in the summer with them. Mostly it’s about them developing themselves as a young hockey player and working on some skills and having fun,” Cullen said.

“Their worth and value just regardless. Yes, I want to teach them skills and have them excel at the sport of hockey, but more than that I hope they excel at life and let them know their worth is important and who they are matters,” Marvin said.

Both Cullen and Marvin are examples of what Roger Maris’ passion was for improving youth development through sports.

“I’m very much passionate. I love this game. I love the sports and I love playing with kids I hope they have not only learn but also have a great time doing it,” Marvin stated.

“So, I like being on the ice with the kids and it reminds you of how much fun the game actually is, you know? As we get older we forget how we fell in love with the game and i love the game of hockey so for me to see the kids smiles on their face and to be put there with them,” =Cullen stated.

Both role models say the main goal of the clinics was to build self-confidence and to have fun with the game.

“Anything they want they can accomplish” Marvin said.

“You know, that’s the biggest thing if you can help kids love the game and enjoying playing it and practicing it. Then the sky’s the limit,” Matt Cullen said.