Redhawks Put Up 12 In Win Over Sioux Falls

FM put up four runs in the 3rd and 5th apiece to even up the series against Sioux Falls

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Behind four runs in the 3rd and 5th inning, along with three more in the 7th, the Redhawks defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries, 12-5, on Saturday evening. Fargo-Moorhead is now (18-12) on the season and will look for their 3rd win in the last four games tomorrow afternoon at 1:00pm.