Fargo Community Celebrates World Refugee Day

"When we are together, we heal. When we are together we learn. When we are together we shine because the world needs us to come together."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People from all different backgrounds coming together to celebrate World Refugee Day at Rehault Farm.

“When we are together, we heal. When we are together we learn. When we are together we shine because the world needs us to come together,” Kondial Kel International Founder, Nyamal Dei said.

It’s a time for the community to support and protect refugees in health care, education, and sports. Unfortunately, the event moved inside after it started to rain.

“Rain doesn’t stop you from completing what you wanted to do. It brought us together. In African proverb, rain is a beautiful thing. It blesses you,” Dei said.

There’s food, tea, music, and there are local business tables. One of the tables is a family who escaped Liberia as refugees. They wanted to teach everyone about a signature dish from their country.

“Our favorite soup is cassava leaves. If you were to go to Liberia tonight, the first soup you would eat is cassava leaves. Every restaurant carries this. This is something we love so much. It tastes so good,” Liberia Refugee, Lydia Zondo said.

Learning is something the Somali Community Development Director says is something we Americans can do for refugees.

“They may not speak the language. They may not know the culture and the systems and the rules here. They will learn eventually. So we have to approach to teach them and also we have to learn from them because they are bringing a lot of experience,” Somali Community Development Director, Ahmed Makaraan said.

Nyamal Dei says she hopes everyone will embrace refugees, rather than be afraid of them.

“We don’t want people to be like oh I’m scared of that person because I don’t want to go over there. I don’t want to meet them. I don’t want to do anything else. No, we are regular human beings. As for me, I have been here for 27 years, so I grew up here. This is my home. This is the only home I know besides South Sudan,” Dei said.

One event attendee who didn’t want to be on camera says together we can heal the world because a refugee is someone who can survive any condition or situation and make a future.

Event organizers say it was a successful event and invite you to join them next for their next celebration when it’s held.