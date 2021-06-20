Payton Otterdahl On Making Olympic Team: “I’m Almost In Disbelief Still”

The former Bison finished third in the shot put trials, qualifying him for the games in summer games in Tokyo

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Payton Otterdahl finished third in the shot put at the track and field qualifiers, just good enough to secure a spot on the US team. The 2x national champion did it in historic fashion, registering a personal best throw of 71-11 (21.92 meters), beating 2016 Olympian Darrel Hill by an inch. That mark is also good for 7th in the world right now. Along with those championships, he’s a four-time All-American in the same year and hold’s an NCAA indoor shot put record. You might think think the biggest accomplishment wouldn’t phase him but this is something special to the 25-year old.

“All the other stuff was great but this has so far been the pinnacle of my career,” Otterdahl said. :To throw my personal best at the Olympic Trials and make the Olympic team in the men’s shot put, which is arguably one of the hardest teams to make and one of the hardest events. There was nine guys with the Olympic standard going into that final and to come out as the top three in that. I’m almost in disbelief still.”

It’ll be the second time he has been to Tokyo.