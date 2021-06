Seven Runs Too Much To Overcome For Redhawks On Sunday

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks fell to the Sioux Falls Canaries, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon after a 2-hour plus rain delay. FM gave up a run in the 1st before allowing three in the 2nd. They dropped two of three over the weekend and fall to (18-13) on the season.