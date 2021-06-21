Girl sells sweet treats to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

Donations collected from ice cream sales will be directly donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) — A local girl is raising money and awareness for a cause as she serves sweet treats to a local assisted living facility.

With Alzheimer’s hitting close to home, Amanda Paquin and her daughter Keena, have created a mobile treat wagon.

They go door to door handing out popsicles, ice cream cones and ice cream sandwiches to people at Serenity Assisted Living and Memory Care.

While the desserts are handed out for free, a two dollar donation is suggested to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“It is both professional and personal for us. Both of Keena’s grandma’s passed away from this disease so she never got the opportunity to get to meet either one of them. One of them she’s named after actually, Keena is one of the grandmother’s last names,” Serenity Assisted Living Nurse, Amanda Paquin said.

