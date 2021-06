RedHawks explode for 11 runs in series opener against Chicago

Second series opening win in last four series

RedHa

FARGO, N.D. — Behind an eight-run fifth inning, The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took down the Chicago Dogs, 11-0, on Monday night.

It was the 25th anniversary of the first game at Newman Outdoor Field.

The runs started with a two-run homer from Jordan George.

Brett Jones pitched six innings giving up just two hits on ten strikeouts.

Game Two is Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m.