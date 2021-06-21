Update: FBI trying to locate people who purchased stolen golf carts

FARGO (KVRR) – The FBI’s Minneapolis field office is asking for the public’s help in locating people who may have purchased a stolen golf cart from a man connected to a multi-state theft investigation.

As KVRR first reported Friday, the FBI has linked Nathan Rodney Nelson to at least 63 golf cart thefts in seven states since 2017. Nelson is charged with transporting stolen vehicles across state lines. Nelson is also known by the alias “Mason Weber.”

According to court documents, the investigation began two years ago when the Cass County Sheriff’s Office asked the FBI to help investigate a series of thefts of at least 70 golf carts from golf courses in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Investigators noticed that the golf carts were typically stolen at night and in pairs from Midwestern golf courses. The stolen carts were driven away from clubhouses to an adjacent location, where a getaway vehicle was waiting. Some of the carts were stolen from the Maple River Golf Course in Mapleton and All Season Motorsports in West Fargo, where an employee noticed that a golf cart which was brought in for service had two different serial numbers.

An FBI affidavit says investigators are examining theft reports from golf courses in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Louisiana. The value of the stolen golf carts exceeds $283,000.