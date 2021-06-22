86 year-old woman gets probation in pedestrian’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. – An 86-year-old woman who struck and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene of the crash has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Bertha Harper of Bismarck earlier pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and failure to report an accident in the June 2020 death of Amber Rebel. The 33-year-old woman was struck outside a Bismarck apartment building and died at a Fargo hospital several days later.

Douglas Rebel, the victim’s father, said in court Monday that Harper has shown no remorse and needs to be held accountable for her actions.

Harper told the victim’s family that she was sorry about what had happened and for the suffering it caused.