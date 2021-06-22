A New Pollinator Garden is planted in South Fargo

Pollinator Week is bringing awareness to struggling pollinating species, including some birds.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In honor of Pollinator Week, Audubon Dakota is teaming up with the Fargo Parks District to establish a new pollinator garden.

The new garden is at Orchard Glen. This location is part of the Audubon bird-friendly community initiative. This week is designated to bring awareness to struggling pollinating species, including some birds. Volunteers came out to help plant about two thousand native grass and wildflower species.

Audubon Dakota Engagement Coordinator Meghan Carter says this garden is vital to pollinators.

“This is going to be critical to our pollinators around this area, to our birds, to other wildlife. It’s going to provide food forest and shelter. All the above for them. It’s going to be a great addition to the apple orchards and other fruit-bearing trees and shrubs we’re going to put in later,” Carter said.

Follow Audubon Dakota on social media to learn about more opportunities to get involved. Click here for the Facebook page. Click here for the Instagram page.