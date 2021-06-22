Downtown Fargo’s Twist closes, ‘new concept’ coming soon

FARGO (KVRR) – A lack of workers and rising expenses have forced a downtown Fargo restaurant to close its doors.

Twist, located at 220 Broadway, is closed, effective today.

The eatery announced on social media that the closure was necessary because of labor and supply chain challenges and continually rising costs of ingredients and supplies.

“We are reconsidering our approach at this location and look forward to introducing a new concept to Downtown Fargo soon.”

Twist says gift cards will be honored by the Boiler Room Fargo location, or may be redeemed towards a Lake Weekend Meal Kit from Chef’s Table Catering.