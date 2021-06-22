“He has great chemistry with all the guys” Bison Alum Harm on Tyler Oakes as Head Coach

Oakes had interim tag removed to become 22th head coach of program

Photo courtesy: NDSU Athletics

FARGO, N.D — The interim tag was short lived for Tyler Oakes. Five days after Tod Brown left to become the head coach at New Mexico, Oakes takes over as North Dakota State’s 22nd in program history.

Since joining the staff in 2014, Oakes has played many roles. He came in as the pitching coach. In 2016, added recruiting coordinator to the title then in 2018 was promoted to associate head coach.

Under his watch, the pitching staff earned 11-all summit league honors, three of them first team.

This season alone, the staff set school records in wins, strikeouts, saves and innings pitched headlined by Parker Harm who was the first Bison All-American..

Harm says Oakes has already established relationships with many of the players.

“He (Oakes) has a lot of great experience under his belt and I feel like he has a great chemistry with all the guys even though he was just the pitching coach,” Harm said. “He recruited not just pitchers but a lot of the hitters too and you get that sense of that chemistry he established from the whole team.”

Oakes already out on a recruiting trip the rest of this week and will officially be introduced sometime in the coming weeks.