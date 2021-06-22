New downtown mural greet locals & tourists

A Fargo postcard themed painting marks the 51st Greetings Tour mural across the nation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A artist on a greetings tour is greeting the heart of downtown Fargo with a work of art.

As part of their 51st mural across the nation, Victor Ving and his wife have pulled out their paint brushes to give locals and tourists a postcard themed painting to check out while out and about.

The mural is underway on the corner of Roberts Street and 1st Avenue North in downtown Fargo.

“Hopefully this kind of becomes a landmark as well as a symbol of collective pride for locals and for tourists to give them a ‘hey I’m here in Fargo photo op’ moment too,” Ving said.

The mural will be completed by June 27th with a celebration ceremony with food trucks and beverages scheduled at noon.

Ving’s next stop is Montana.