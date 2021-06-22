North Dakota bishops back measure that may rebuke Catholic leaders for supporting abortion

FARGO (KVRR) – Both of North Dakota’s Roman Catholic bishops support the recent drafting of a “teaching document” that many bishops hope will rebuke Catholic leaders, including President Biden, for receiving Communion while supporting abortion rights.

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted 168-55 in favor of the document. The bishops cast their votes privately after hours of debate.

When asked whether he voted in support of the measure, Diocese of Fargo Bishop John Folda released a statement.

“I am pleased that the bishops conference voted to prepare a new teaching document on the Eucharist, which is at the heart of our lives as Catholics. This document will hopefully deepen our understanding of the Eucharist and help us live our faith more consistently in the world.”

Fargo Diocese spokesman Paul Braun said Folda did not disclose how he actually voted.

Diocese of Bismarck Bishop David Kagan voted in support of the document, according to spokesperson Sonia Mullally.

Supporters of the measure said a strong rebuke of Biden is needed because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access, while opponents warned that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions across the country.