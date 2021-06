RedHawks Put Up 17 Runs to Take Series Over Chicago

F-M had a 9-0 lead after the second inning

FARGO, N.D. — If you think the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks bats were going cold after 11 runs on Monday, think again.

The RedHawks put up 17 behind 21 hits on Tuesday night to take the series from Chicago at Newman Outdoor Field.

F-M as up 9-0 after the second inning.

The three-game set concludes Wednesday with first pitch at 7:02 P.M.