Fargo’s Cajun Cafe closes

FARGO (KVRR) – A longtime Fargo restaurant has permanently closed. The Cajun Cafe was a popular south Fargo dining destination for two decades.

Owners Mary and Gary Gilbertson announced the closure on social media.

“After 20 years we have decided to close the restaurant. We are thankful and blessed to have served and met so many wonderful people. Thank you from the bottom or our hearts.”

Cajun Cafe was known for its unique menu items, including sweet potato pancakes and crawfish omelettes.