Senator Tina Smith hopes Minnesota will lead in renewable energy

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Senator Tina Smith is discussing plans to get Minnesota ahead in helping the nation lead through clean energy.

Her plans involve getting the state to lead in a clean energy transition using renewable energy.

Smith says the transition will help with the creation of jobs as well as helping keep utility prices stable, while also creating further opportunities for rural communities.

“As we think about what direction we’re going with renewable fuels and clean energy, we can either lead or we can follow. And I want us to be leading because that’s going to put us in a place where we have the best technology, the best jobs and the best opportunities for people and we need to remember that it’s important to keep our energy costs low. That’s why we have to do this all together,” Smith said.

Smith’s plans also include investing in the expansion of broadband to help assist education and healthcare.