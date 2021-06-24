“He has a wealth of knowledge dealing with younger athletes” Hakstol Hired by NHL’s Newest Expansion Team Seattle

Fargo Force general manager reacts to hiring of friend Dave Hakstol for the Kraken

FARGO, N.D. — A familiar face is heading up the NHL’s newest franchise next season as former North Dakota hockey player and coach Dave Hakstol was hired to be the head coach of the Seattle Kraken.

Hakstol returns to a bench boss position after being let go by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019. With UND, he led the Fighting Hawks to 7 frozen fours in 11 seasons before becoming the third NCAA coach to make the jump up.

Fargo Force general manager Cary Eades recruited Hakstol to Grand Forks as a player and was on his coaching staff. He says its the perfect coaching choice as the Kraken will have to pick players through an expansion draft.

“Having worked with 18 to 24 year old’s for all that period of his career. Not only as the head coach of North Dakota but as an assistant coach there as well,” Eades said. “Being in the USHL with Sioux City. He has a wealth of knowledge dealing with those younger athletes. The mindset that goes on as well as now with his tw0 NHL experiences and working with vets, he has a little bit in all areas he’ll be working with.”

Hakstol spent the last three seasons as an assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs.