RedHawks Hot Bats Lead to First Series Win in Three Weeks

Three hitters batting over .300

FARGO, N.D. — If you’ve watched a Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks game lately you’ve probably noticed all the runs being scored.

35 came home in three games against Chicago this week resulting in the first series win since June 5th.

How is this happening? How about three RedHawks hitters batting over .300. Two of them are third baseman Leo Pina and designated hitter Jordan George.

Pina just eclipsed the .400 mark good for second in the American Association. George moved up over .300 and a tie for the team lead in RBI with Pina after two in the series finale on Wednesday.

Both say they’re just seeing the right pitches.

“Just trying to relax and see the ball. Sometimes when I get tense, I tend to overswing and just miss it,” George said. “I don’t just want to miss the pitchers that I want to put in play, I want to hit pitches in the outfield or on the line or in the infield. Reality just staying relaxed. Seeing the ball. Getting the pitch I want to hit and hitting it.”

“The good start gave me confidence and I’m just trying to keep it going as long as I can with that,” Pina said. “I think that’s one of the keys. It’s all mental. That’s the first thing you have to work on.”

Hawks start a 3-game series in Milwaukee on Friday.