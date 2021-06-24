Shots Fired In Downtown Fargo

Shots Followed Report Of Disturbance At Downtown Bar

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo police say shots were fired downtown early Thursday morning.

They responded to a report of a disturbance at the Fort Noks Bar around 2:00 a.m.

A man was reportedly threatening people with a gun.

As officers arrived, they got a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Roberts St. N.

They found a woman running away from the area and learned a man in a vehicle shot a gun out a window then fled.

The woman was not hurt.

Police are not aware of any injuries at this time.

The investigation is still active.