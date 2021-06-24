Shots Fired In Downtown Fargo
Shots Followed Report Of Disturbance At Downtown Bar
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo police say shots were fired downtown early Thursday morning.
They responded to a report of a disturbance at the Fort Noks Bar around 2:00 a.m.
A man was reportedly threatening people with a gun.
As officers arrived, they got a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Roberts St. N.
They found a woman running away from the area and learned a man in a vehicle shot a gun out a window then fled.
The woman was not hurt.
Police are not aware of any injuries at this time.
The investigation is still active.