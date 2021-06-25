Arrest made after shots fired in downtown Fargo

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Police detectives located the suspect wanted in connection to the shots fired incident in the 300 block of Roberts Street and disturbance at Fort Noks.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24th.

As officers arrived, they got a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Roberts St. N.

They found a woman running away from the area and learned a man in a vehicle shot a gun out a window then fled.

The woman was not hurt.

The vehicle and suspect were located in the 1200 block of Broadway North after receiving a tip from a member of our community.

Detectives arrested Abshir Mohamed Hussein, 30 years old of Pelican Rapids, MN, for Felony Reckless Endangerment.

The Fargo Police Department is grateful for the community’s continued commitment to providing helpful information regarding active investigations to our detectives.