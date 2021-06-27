The Greetings Tour Paints their First Mural in Downtown Fargo

It's part of Victor Ving and his wife Lisa Beggs' mission to visit all 50 states. This is their 24th state.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Greetings Tour unveils a new mural in Downtown Fargo.

The mural is located on the wall of the Dakotah Pioneer Center at Roberts Street and 1st Avenue North. It’s part of Victor Ving and his wife Lisa Beggs’ mission to visit all 50 states. This is their 24th state. Each state they paint postcard-themed murals.

Fargo Downtown Neighborhood Association helped provide information about the city. Each letter in the name ‘Fago’ represents different aspects of the city’s culture.

The artists each shared a message on how they wish the mural will impact the community.

Greetings Tour Artist Lisa Beggs says “It can be a universal collective pride because it says ‘Greetings from Fargo’. You can relate to all the imagery inside.”

“To a building that may not have the funds to do something like this, so we’re happy to contribute what we can. Donating our supplies and time to make this happen,” Greetings Tour Artist, Victor Ving said.

Local Artist Anna Johnson says “I wanted to put some tribal floral designs in my artwork to highlight the Native American culture that we do have here.”

You can follow the Greetings Tour on their social media page by clicking here.

Click here for their website.