Ellefson Accepting of Challenge at Tight End in Year Two in Jacksonville

NDSU alum, Hawley native competing with Tim Tebow at the position

FARGO, N.D. — Tight end Ben Ellefson was one of seven former Bison NFLers back part of Carson Wentz’s AO1 foundation charity softball game this past weekend. The Hawley native heads into year two with the Jacksonville Jaguars who signed him before the 2020 season as an undrafted free agent.

Ellefson saw action in seven games getting targeted 4 times with two catches, one for 10 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the other converting on a two-point conversion against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New head coach Urban Meyer brought some attention to the position this offseason bringing in former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow out of retirement. Ellefson has welcomed that challenge.

“It’s a competition. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. He’s a great guy and it’s been fun to be around him,” Ellefson said. “Get to know him a little bit but at the end of the day, were trying to win a job. He’s very forthcoming and nice with information. Things like that. What he’s done. What’s worked for him. What hasn’t worked for him. I like to just ask questions about football, not about football. Just about life, things like that because of all his experiences and has good wisdom too.”

With just over a month break between mini camp ending and the start of training camp there is one thing Ellefson continues to work on in order to see more reps.

“My ability to emphasize the pass game a little more,” Ellefson said. “I tired to establish myself as a run blocker but if can open up that pass game ability, I think that’ll just help my career moving forward.”

Ellefson should see his first preseason action against the Cleveland Browns on August 14th.