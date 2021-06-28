Police continue search for suspect after weekend shooting in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting at the Quality Inn.

Police say 24 year-old Christopher Lane is wanted for attempted murder, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment.

Officers were called early Saturday morning to the Quality Inn at 3251 30th Ave. S. on a report that someone had been shot. Police say the victim was shot in the torso and transported to Altru. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police say it appears the victim and the suspect are known to each other and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information regarding Lane’s whereabouts can call police at 701-787-8000. You can also submit a tip on the GFPD’s Facebook page, website, or use the Tip411 app