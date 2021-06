RedHawks Come From Behind to Beat Winnipeg; End 4-Game Skid

Beat the Goldeyes 12-9 in first meeting this season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came from behind to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 1209.

The RedHawks were down 5-0 in the second and 9-8 in the fifth and responded with a five-run and four-run bottom frame.

Game two of the series is Tuesday at Newman Outdoor Field.