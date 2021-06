Former Bison Baller Ward Signs A Second Pro Deal in Germany

Signing with Telecom Baskets Bonn

FARGO, N.D. — Former North Dakota State men’s basketball forward Tyson Ward is signing on for another year of professional basketball in Germany.

After spending the rookie season with Oliver Wurzberg, he’ll make the move over to Telecom Baskets Bonn.

Ward averaged 9.2 points per game and scored in double figures 14 times in year one.