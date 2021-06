RedHawks Put Up Double-Digit Runs for the Second Time to Beat Winnipeg

Won 11-3 to take game two of the series

FARGO, N.D. — Another big offense night helps the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to an 11-3 win over Winnipeg.

The RedHawks bats exploded for a six-run third inning that included a three-run homer from Jordan George.

Game three is Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch at 7:02 P.M.